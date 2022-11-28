Glass Onion Solves the Mystery of Getting People Into Theaters

No mystery why. Photo: Netflix

The knives may be out, but the people are in (theaters). Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is estimated to haul in $15 million during the weeklong period it’s in theaters, according to Variety. It doesn’t sound like much next to the whopping $65 million that box-office leader Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought in over the same Thanksgiving weekend — until you compare how many theaters each film played in. Black Panther made that amount from 4,258 theaters, while Glass Onion made its total from limited release to roughly 600. That means it made about $25,000 per theater, compared with the (also incredible) $15,265 Black Panther averaged. Turns out everyone thought the perfect thing to pair with Thanksgiving turkey was a mid-budget mystery with a superstar cast and a potentially gay detective. They were right! Does that mean the Rian Johnson–directed Glass Onion will stay in theaters and/or expand into wide release? Netflix hasn’t hinted at that yet, preferring to let people who don’t live in cities either drive 30 miles to their nearest showing this week or catch the film on December 23 when it debuts on the streamer.