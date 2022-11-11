Georgina Sparks Heard Gossip Girl Was in Crisis

Coming for the crown. Photo: HBO

The new era of Gossip Girl still has a few ol’ tricks up its sleeve. The reboot of the millennial rich-kid drama booked the best OG character for its second season, Georgina Sparks, the chaos agent that magically appeared whenever the show needed some spice. Historically, she tried to destroy Serena’s life for fun and faked a baby with Dan — and we can only pray the show is better for her return. For those of you who need a refresher, the reboot once again centers around the Über-wealthy (and even hornier) teens of Constance Billard, a private school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. In this iteration, the gossip monger isn’t some snotty-nosed kid from Dumbo who aspires to be a writer — it’s a millennial teacher at the school who wants to teach her students a real-life lesson for some reason. We know that plot sounds a little questionable, which is why Georgina’s appearance in the season two trailer is all the more exciting.

What’s happening in the trailer?

In the first look of the upcoming season, our cool kids are still getting up to what they do best: luxurious parties and far-flung vacations. Meanwhile, a new queen bee is coming to steal the crown amid a new throuple bouncing around the city. These new power dynamics are tested at the Met Gala, a season set piece that (hopefully) promises some tense exchanges and mounting drama. The cherry on top is the return of villain Georgina Sparks, who appears in the last shots of the trailer to stir the pot. See for yourself below.

Is the original cast returning?

Alongside the next gen, Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Emily Alyn Lind, and Savannah Lee Smith — plus Tavi Gevinson as their busybody teacher, and Michelle Trachtenburg reprises her role as Georgina Sparks, mother of Milo, who we met in season one.

When will the new season be released?

Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl season two premieres December 1 on HBO Max.