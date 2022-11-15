Beyoncé Just Tied the Record for Most All-Time Grammy Nominations

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She may still be chasing that elusive Album of the Year trophy — now with a fourth nomination for Renaissance — but Beyoncé just secured a cozier spot in Grammys history. With this year’s nominations, the (alien) superstar tied the record for the most nods of all-time. And this one’s personal, because she matched her own husband, Jay-Z. Before today, Jay had 83 nods, while Bey was close behind at 79. Her pack-leading nine nominations would’ve been enough to nab her the lead, if not for Hov also earning five nominations (including two off Renaissance, as a cowriter). That puts them in a heated tie at 88 nods each, or 176 total for the Carters, including a shared 17 noms and six wins. (And don’t forget Blue Ivy’s win, too!)

Bey had long already beaten Jay in trophy count, with 28 to his 24. She was even that girl at the Grammys in 2021, when she became the winningest woman in history, besting the 27 wins by bluegrass artist Alison Krauss (who’s also up for three more this year). Now this year, she has a chance to cuff the all-time wins record, currently held by conductor Georg Solti, with 31 awards. Time for the Carters to make some room in the trophy case.