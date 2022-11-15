Beyoncé Leads the 2023 Grammy Nominations With 9

Queen, to you. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Good morning to Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and the rest of the Knowles-Carters. The 65th annual Grammy Award nominations were announced by Olivia Rodrigo, Jimmie Allen, Cyndi Lauper, Smokey Robinson, Luis Fonsi, Machine Gun Kelly, and more November 15. The Beyhive will have much fodder to lord over the heads of the Swifties in the coming months. Beyoncé claimed the most nominations with nine, including nods in all three major categories: an Album of the Year nomination for Renaissance and Record and Song of the Year nominations for “Break My Soul.” This year’s total makes Queen Bey tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most-nominated artist in Grammys history with 88 nominations (yet she’s only won in a major category once. Hmmm, much to consider). Jay-Z received five nods this year for his work on Renaissance and DJ Khaled’s song “God Did.”

Kendrick Lamar follows Bey with eight nominations for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and its accompanying single “The Heart Part 5.” Next, there’s Adele, with the combo of 30 and “Easy On Me,” and Brandi Carlile, with In These Silent Days and “You and Me on the Rock,” both of whom got seven noms. Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, and Mary J. Blige tie for six for their work on Harry’s House, “God Did,” and Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), respectively. Also with six is Randy Merrill, a producer who worked on 30 and Harry’s House. Last but not least is Future, who received six nominations for his album I Never Liked You and its singles as well as for “pushin P,” a collaboration with Gunna and Young Thug, both of whom have now received nominations from jail. Entretanto, Bad Bunny has also made history as Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album from the Latin field to score an Album of the Year nomination. Below, the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards taking place live February 5.

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy on Me” — Adele

“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“God Did” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me” — Adele

“Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Bam Bam” — Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” — Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” — Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy” —Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — Rüfüs du Sol

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys

The Boy Named If —Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler — Idles

Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa — Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” — Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty” — Big Thief

“King” —Florence + the Machine

“Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“Virgo’s Groove” — Beyoncé

“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius

“The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Rap Performance

“God Did” — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“Oushin P” — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

“God Did” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z,

John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug)

“Wait for U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters

(Future featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers —Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With the WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High and Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good to Be … — Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That … — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us … (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer

Old World — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Be Alive,” from King Richard — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina,” from Where the Crawdads Sing — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand,” from Top Gun: Maverick — Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (the Woman King),” from The Woman King — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U,” from Turning Red — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Encanto — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Encanto cast)

Songwriter of the Year, Nonclassical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Comedy Album

The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, a Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

Sorry — Louis C.K.

We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

﻿Caroline, or Change — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist

Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist)

MJ the Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists;

David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers

Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David

Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist

Six: Live on Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers;

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists

A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist