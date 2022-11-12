Meredith Grey Has Planned Her Escape from Grey Sloan Memorial

Spoilers for the season 19 fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy follow.

Maybe her endless stream of misfortune will finally cease. After many, many, many traumatic experiences, Meredith Grey is officially escaping the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Deadline reports that Ellen Pompeo, who has played the Grey’s Anatomy character for more than 400 episodes, will appear as a core cast member for the last time when the show returns on February 23. A preview that aired during season 19’s fall finale confirms that Meredith is leaving Seattle, with her coworkers throwing her a goodbye party. In the 30-second clip, Meredith seems pretty cheerful about her self-described “big last day!” And why shouldn’t she be happy to leave? Her life in Seattle has literally gone up in flames. As revealed earlier in the season, Meredith will now move to Boston to research a cure for Alzheimer’s.

The February 23 episode titled “I’ll Follow the Sun” isn’t necessarily the end of Pompeo’s presence on the ABC medical drama, however. According to Deadline, she will continue to executive produce and narrate episodes for this season, and is also expected to return for an appearance in the season 19 finale. We could potentially still see Meredith again after that, just not as a main character. Not to worry, though! Grey’s Anatomy has already recruited several interns to help drive the plot forward. Hopefully they won’t have to face quite so many brushes with death.