Billie Eilish and BF Jesse Rutherford Troll Halloween As Baby and Old Man

Celebrity couples costumes are a thriving Halloween institution. A particularly good one is sure to generate press and impress the public, who can’t help but love when a famous pair telegraphs their partnership through a carefully orchestrated costume. This year, celebrity couples took their hoarded cash and put it toward elaborate ensembles that range from the conventional to the ???. The costumes that stand out fall on the latter end of the spectrum: Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, the lead vocalist of the Neighborhood, dressed up as a baby and old man in what appears to be a nod to their much-discussed age gap (Eilish turns 21 in December, while Rutherford is 31). Hmm … it’s getting weird. Meanwhile, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly remain committed to chronically oversharing the details about their relationship — the video of MGK as a priest and Megan Fox on her knees in bondage felt a little too close to reality for our liking. (They went to a party as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee this year too). See for yourself below, along with more celebrity couples costumes.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford As Baby and Old Man

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up together as a baby and an old man for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6zLT9Z48Ho — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly As a Priest Who’s Really Into Bondage

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly As Pam and Tommy

Jesy Nelson As Pam Anderson

Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson As Brother Joe Jonas and Then-GF Taylor Swift in Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience

Safiya Nygaard and Tyler Williams as Lord Farquaad and Gingerbread Man

Halle Bailey and DDG As Neytiri and Jake Sully from Avatar

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley As Velma and Daphne

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz As Dragon Ball Z’s Beerus and Naruto’s Obito Uchiha

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum As Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum dress up as Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask for Halloween. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/GGnAlKaxqg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2022

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White As Max and Vecna

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma As Twins From The Shining

Trisha Paytas, Moses Hacmon, and Daughter Malibu Barbie As the Presley Family

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian As Chucky and His Bride Tiffany

Big Brother’s Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin As Sexy Skid and Fancy

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, and His Ankle Monitor as Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

Nicki Minaj, her husband, and Papa Bear as the family from Honey, I Blew Up the Kid for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/e0sGqeUP97 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 31, 2022

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith

Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Tucker Pillsbury as The Shining Twins

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi as Kate Moss and Guy in a Mask

