Heartstopper Fans Support Kit Connor After ‘Forced’ Coming Out

Kit Connor. Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Actor Kit Connor felt “forced” to come out as bisexual on October 31, and now, the creator of Hearstopper, Alice Oseman, as well as celebrities and fans of the series, is showing support for the show’s 18-year-old star. After a hiatus, Connor wrote on Twitter, “back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye.” The actor — who plays the bisexual rugby player Nick Nelson and falls in love with Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke) — was recently bullied on social media after being accused of “queerbaiting” for holding hands with his A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow co-star Maia Reficco. Ironically, one of the series’ focuses is on Connor’s character, Nick — who is figuring out his own sexuality — and the dynamics of coming out: how you should only come out on your terms, when you want.

Just 30 minutes after Connor’s tweet, Oseman replied, saying, “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing.” The topic (and definition) of “queerbaiting” resurfaced on Twitter, as many point out it’s used to critique the media and corporations, not human beings. Below, fans of the show and comics, as well as celebrities including Luke Evans and Connor’s co-star Locke, show their support on Twitter.

You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend 💕 — Joe Locke (@joelocke03) November 1, 2022

Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you my friend ❤️ — Sebastian Croft (@SebastianCroft) November 1, 2022

heartstopper was the first thing to make me feel safe and accepted as a bisexual person, and seeing that hstwt bullied kit connor into coming out is absolutely gut wrenching. that’s the one thing that nick nelson was afraid of, and you’ve done it to the person who imbodied him. — bee 🍂 // kit connor defender , yr spoilers (@darcystrumpet) October 31, 2022

what happened to kit connor should be a final lesson in never applying the term ‘queerbaiting’ to actual people. real people - let alone literal teenagers - don’t owe a baiting public anything, and the arrogance to believe you have a right to someone’s personal life is shameful — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) November 1, 2022

You guys forgot about this very important part from the comics and definitely didn't understand the hole point of Nick's character. You are amazing and I'm really you have go through all of this 💙 pic.twitter.com/lJfHkyqN7P — 🍂𝑭𝒓𝒂𝒏🍂 (@Fran_SOS_1D) October 31, 2022

Seems like things don’t change. I’m sorry to hear what your dealing with Kit. Never be forced to speak for yourself and your identity until you are absolutely ready. You owe no explanation to anyone. The trolls of social media are empty and useless. Power to you! Invincible! https://t.co/q12vkL01c3 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) November 1, 2022

No one, but especially no teenager, should be compelled to come out this way. Fan culture strikes again. https://t.co/a9BTye6UWU — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 1, 2022