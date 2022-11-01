Heartstopper Fans Support Kit Connor After ‘Forced’ Coming Out

Actor Kit Connor felt “forced” to come out as bisexual on October 31, and now, the creator of Hearstopper, Alice Oseman, as well as celebrities and fans of the series, is showing support for the show’s 18-year-old star. After a hiatus, Connor wrote on Twitter, “back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye.” The actor — who plays the bisexual rugby player Nick Nelson and falls in love with Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke) — was recently bullied on social media after being accused of “queerbaiting” for holding hands with his A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow co-star Maia Reficco. Ironically, one of the series’ focuses is on Connor’s character, Nick — who is figuring out his own sexuality — and the dynamics of coming out: how you should only come out on your terms, when you want.
Just 30 minutes after Connor’s tweet, Oseman replied, saying, “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing.” The topic (and definition) of “queerbaiting” resurfaced on Twitter, as many point out it’s used to critique the media and corporations, not human beings. Below, fans of the show and comics, as well as celebrities including Luke Evans and Connor’s co-star Locke, show their support on Twitter.