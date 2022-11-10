Hilary Duff Calls Aaron Carter’s Posthumous Memoir ‘Unverified Click-Bait’

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Less than two weeks after the star’s death, Aaron Carter’s incomplete memoir will be published next week on November 15, according to Billboard. Carter was working on the book, now titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, with author Andy Symonds before his death last Saturday. It will reportedly contain notes in the manuscript from Symonds and the publisher that show the direction that the book was headed in. The memoir shall detail Carter’s life, his relationship with his brother Nick Carter, and his struggles with mental health and substance abuse. However, the validity of the contents of the memoir has been called into question by Aaron’s ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff.

Allegedly, the unfinished memoir claimed that Duff and Carter lost their virginities to each other when they were 12 and 13. Duff told the Daily Mail that the claims in the book are untrue and called it a “money grab.” “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.” She also stated that the book was “unverified click-bait for profit.” “In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab,” concluded Duff. Vulture has reached out to Symonds for comment.