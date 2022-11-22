Hulu Wants You Back for $2 a Month

Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

There’s a new Hulu deal on the block this week, just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s only half as good as the Hulu deals of years past, but it’s still pretty solid. For $1.99 a month, you can get Hulu with ads — currently priced at $7.99 a month — for a full year if you sign up before Cyber Monday, November 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT. That’s a 75 percent savings on Hulu and a fraction of what competitors like Netflix (ad-supported cheapest tier: $6.99 a month) and Amazon Prime Video ($8.99 a month) cost. Any new Hulu subscribers or those whose subscriptions have been canceled for more than one month are eligible. Some fine print you might consider: This rate doesn’t apply to and can’t be combined with other offers, like the Disney Bundle that pairs Disney+ and ESPN+, or Hulu’s ad-free plan. It’s Hulu with ads or bust, baby.

This is actually a repeat of a previous, very popular holiday-shopping deal that offered Hulu at 99 cents a month. Hulu was never aimed at kids the way its corporate cousin Disney+ was, and its movie library and prestige TV, such as The Dropout and Atlanta, made it a worthy combatant in the streaming wars; offering it for 99 cents was always an aggressive subscriber play. The deal was good enough that Hulu tweaked it and brought it back.

Some other services are joining the Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount party this week. Peacock is borrowing from Hulu’s playbook and marking down its premium subscription by 80 percent — 99 cents a month for 12 months if you use the code SAVEBIG. HBO Max is offering its cheapest subscription at $1.99 a month (down from $9.99) for the first three months, and its corporate cousin Discovery+ is doing the same for 99 cents a month (down from $6.99). For more streaming deals, we’ve put together a guide to ways to give streaming services as gifts to make your holiday shopping that much easier.