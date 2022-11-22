Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

A strangely appropriate title for the circumstances. In the latest episode of The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by Gillie Da King and Wallo267, guest Ice Cube revealed how much money he lost out on over refusing to get vaccinated for an upcoming film. Oh Hell No, is a Sony Pictures comedy about one friend (Jack Black) falling in love with the mom of his best friend (Cube). The film was announced on June 2021 and set to be filmed in Hawaii later that winter. The production required all cast members to be vaccinated against COVID-19; the leading industry guilds allowed producers to mandate vaccine requirements for cast members on set. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab,” Cube shared on the podcast. “I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want to get the jab. Fuck that jab. Fuck y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.” He continued on to explain that the producers “wouldn’t give” him the role because he was not vaccinated. As for the state of Oh Hell No, there have not been any updates since Cube’s departure in October 2021; however, Black is still on board the project. Because everyone still wants to see him try to be a step-daddy, of course.