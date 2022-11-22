Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads 2023 Indie Spirit Nominations

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photo: A24

The 2023 Independent Spirit Award nominations are in, and a film that premiered all the way back in March stood out in the nominating committee’s minds the most. Everything Everywhere All at Once led the pack with eight nominations, scoring nods in every top category (Michelle Yeoh hive, rise). Meanwhile, the TÁR-MY won’t be disappointed with the biopic’s amount of honors — Tár earned seven nominations, including Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Lead Performance for chameleon Cate Blanchett. Charlotte Wells’s first feature, Aftersun — starring Paul Mescal at his most devastating — earned the third-most nods, with five in total. Once thought to be a shoo-in for a nomination or two, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale was completely shut out, as was its star, Brendan Fraser. Producer and distributor A24 earned the most nods for a studio, with 24 total nominations. Focus Features followed far behind with nine. Looking for TV nominees? Those arrive December 13. Find the full list of nominations below. The Indie Spirit Award winners will be revealed March 4, 2023.

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Our Father, the Devil

Tár

Women Talking

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Best Documentary

A House Made of Splinters

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best International Film

Corsage

Joyland

Leonor Will Never Die

Return to Seoul

Saint Omer

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There

Rebeca Huntt, Beba

John Cassavetes Award

The African Desperate

A Love Song

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste