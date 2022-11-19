Everything You Need to Know About Indiana Jones 5

Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images

It’s been a long time coming for the Indiana Jones franchise. After years in development and going through several rewrites, the fifth installment is finally coming out for one final swing. The film is very close to becoming reality, as the filmmakers have already debuted the trailer at this year’s D23, a powerful enough teaser that had even Harrison Ford in tears. The new film features a mix of old and new faces; this is the first Indy film to not be written by George Lucas. Instead, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and James Mangold are taking the reins as screenwriters for the movie, with the latter directing. While much of the film is still yet to be uncovered like an ancient treasure, we’ve complied all of the pieces scattered across the globe of the internet of everything Indiana Jones. Here’s everything you need to know about the untitled Indiana Jones 5.

Who’s in the cast?

Joining Harrison Ford as he reprises his role as Indiana Jones for one last time is newcomer to the franchise Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena, who plays his goddaughter and is described as an “adventurer and femme fatale.” Other newbies include Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Olivier Richters in undisclosed roles. One familiar face includes John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, who was last seen in The Last Crusade. However, the team confirmed that Shia LaBeouf would not return as Jones’s son back in 2017. Lastly, the final villain for Indy to take on is Mads Mikkelsen’s Voller, who draws inspiration from Werner von Braun, a German American, ex-Nazi aerospace engineer. Every good villain needs a sidekick, and Boyd Holbrook fills the final role as Klaber.

What’s the movie about?

According to Empire, the film takes place in 1969 around the time of the space race between Russia and the United States, with a major scene reportedly taking place at the Apollo 11 ticker-tape parade. (Side note: Vulture’s Nate Jones was very close with two of his predictions being the film would take place in 1970 or 1966 back in 2018.) The plot details are thin; however, co-writer Jez Butterworth shared that Jones will be going up against ex-Nazi NASA scientists, with the main villain being Mikkelsen’s Voller, who is inspired by, you guessed it, an ex-Nazi NASA scientist.

Is Spielberg directing?

While Spielberg originally signed on to direct the project back in 2015, he bowed out of the role in 2020 and passed the baton to James Mangold. However, Spielberg is still producing the project alongside George Lucas.

When does it come out?

The film is set to swing into theaters on June 30, 2023.