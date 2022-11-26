Photo: Jordin Althaus/WireImage

News of Fame star Irene Cara’s death broke Saturday morning of Thanksgiving weekend. Cara sang the title songs of both Fame and Flashdance, both of which won Academy Awards for Best Original Song. She also starred in numerous TV and film projects. As a medium-spanning artist, her life touched people across the entertainment industry, inspiring many. “She was one of the reasons I am here today!” wrote John Leguizamo on Twitter. “She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power!” Jennifer Beals, who starred in Flashdance posted a picture of her and Cara at the Academy Awards. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent,” she captioned the photo. “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream.” Below are tributes from celebrities across the industry, including Questlove, Diane Warren, and Debbie Allen.

#ireneCara she was one of the reasons I am here today! She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power! pic.twitter.com/d9LUCtFsC2 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 26, 2022

Sparkle. Fame. Flashdance. This era was special. 😔 why are the legends just…..evaporating? Like when I turn 65 will anyone I idolize ever know what it means to turn 80? Shit will I? — Dr. Love (@questlove) November 26, 2022

Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame🎤💔Irene Cara, 'Fame' singer, dead at 63, publicist says. https://t.co/6yQmMTUAv0 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 26, 2022

Mi linda Borinquena my heart is broken Irene Cara from the bronx new york your voice will live on forever. We will keep "dancing though our lives" 😪🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷

'Flashdance' and 'Fame' Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63 https://t.co/FpwebwLDgR — Tito Puente, Jr. (@titopuentejr) November 26, 2022

My Heart Is Broken. 💔#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME! 😢❤️ #FAME pic.twitter.com/ZUnOfGngFT — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara.Gloriously powerful award winning singer/songwriter. Her gifts empowered. Her songs fueled coming of age years. My fave memory is a childhood one: seeing people of color in a love story for the 1st time:Aaron Loves Angela.Her NY light will shine in this NYer #irenecara pic.twitter.com/2I6f9cIkT2 — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) November 26, 2022

This breaks my ❤️ to hear. #IreneCara was one of the first women I saw singing, dancing & acting in color not B&W who looked like me. Seeing her in #Fame changed my life. 1 of the first 45s I remember owning was her beautiful song #AnyoneCanSee. It’s still one of my favorites. https://t.co/JNImrMyAjy — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 26, 2022

#IreneCara, her talent, her beauty, THAT VOICE, were revolutionary for me as a teen. Seeing her on FAME, hearing her on the radio lit my imagination on fire. Thank you, Ms. Cara. Rest now, bellesa. 😔 https://t.co/MPVIrGjjVj — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 26, 2022