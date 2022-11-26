News of Fame star Irene Cara’s death broke Saturday morning of Thanksgiving weekend. Cara sang the title songs of both Fame and Flashdance, both of which won Academy Awards for Best Original Song. She also starred in numerous TV and film projects. As a medium-spanning artist, her life touched people across the entertainment industry, inspiring many. “She was one of the reasons I am here today!” wrote John Leguizamo on Twitter. “She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power!” Jennifer Beals, who starred in Flashdance posted a picture of her and Cara at the Academy Awards. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent,” she captioned the photo. “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream.” Below are tributes from celebrities across the industry, including Questlove, Diane Warren, and Debbie Allen.