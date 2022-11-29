James Austin Johnson must have a thing for impersonating cantankerous old men. There’s his famous Trump, his rivaling SNL impression of Biden, and now … Bob Dylan? On The Tonight Show, Johnson humored fellow classic-rock fan Jimmy Fallon with some Dylan impressions — singing “Jingle Bells” throughout multiple of the legend’s eras, in a bit that doubles as some good music history. (Plus, the man needs some good PR.) First, the Dylan of the early Greenwich Village days, where “he’s always giggling” and referencing Calvin Coolidge. Then, we jump nearly a decade to Nashville Skyline–era crooner Dylan, when “he had a completely different voice all of a sudden.” But what takes the cake is Johnson screaming his head off as Dylan in the mid-’70s, rocking with the Rolling Thunder Revue. Keep watching to the end for a twist, with Johnson taking on Dylan in the ’90s, doing a Victoria’s Secret ad “like a Disney vulture.” Listen for yourself — you’ll never enjoy seeing Jimmy Fallon laugh more.

