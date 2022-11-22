Jamie Lee Curtis Is Ready to Debate Ted Cruz Like a Civilized Person

Jamie Lee Curtis knows we live in a society. So when she came to Vulture Festival this year to celebrate one last Halloween, movie monsters were the absolute last thing on her mind. Our games did not amuse her — at least until we started asking the important questions, like: Could you take Ted Cruz in a battle of hand-to-hand combat? She told our host Jay Jurden exactly what she’d do to Ted Cruz … debate him civilly, of course! She’s a rational human being who believes in the rule of law, okay!? Anyway, looks like the ball is in your court, congressman.

