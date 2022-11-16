Horror Houses Blumhouse and Atomic Monster May Soon Merge

Photo: Atomic Monster/Warner Bros. Discovery

Everyone, prepare yourselves for Annabelle vs. The Purge. According to Deadline, Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are “advanced talks” to merge. M3gan, the killer robot doll film made by both companies, is something of a test run of this merger-to-be. Blumhouse is responsible for much of Universal’s horror output, heading up such properties as the latest Halloween’s, perfect horror comedies Happy Death Day and Freaky, and The Purge series. Wan’s Atomic Monster production company is responsible for the whole dang Conjuring-verse, as well as Insidious and the Saw series. Per Deadline, the merger will see both companies beef up their slates — especially Atomic Monster, which will have access to Blumhouse’s TV, gaming, and audio infrastructure. Plus, the horror mashups that open up. Jigsaw trapping that freak from The Black Phone! The Paranormal Activity demon fighting allegedly perfect married exorcists Ed and Lorraine Warren. The possibilities are endless.