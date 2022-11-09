Jason Momoa Posted His (Pet) Hog on Instagram

Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Not since George and Max Clooney (RIP) has a celebrity pig adoption made such a splash. Jason Momoa has apparently absconded with a feral pig, and is planning on taking it to the Slumberland red carpet premiere. On Instagram, Momoa posted a video of him cradling the new pig roomie, and discussing which pork dish to name her after with his mother. In the video, the Momoas are deciding between Lau Lau (pork-stuffed taro leaves) or Manapua (Hawaiian BBQ pork bao). It is unclear how Momoa came to be in possession of the pig, which he claims is “all Hawaiian, all feral.” They were perhaps co-stars on a project, as Momoa wrote on IG “this is why i can’t work with animals i want to bring them home.” Previously, Momoa has brought home a donkey, two “half-wolves,” a ball python, and a dog, per Insider.