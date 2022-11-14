Jay Leno Is Recovering After ‘Serious Burns’ From Gasoline Fire

Jay Leno. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jay Leno confirmed that he is now in stable condition after being severely injured in a fire on November 13. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am okay,” the comedian said in a statement to Variety the following day. “Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” According to TMZ, the former Tonight Show host and famed vintage-car enthusiast was hospitalized after a fire broke out in his garage in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was reportedly taken to the Grossman Burn Center after a car burst into flames, burning the left side of his face. People first broke the news that Leno had experienced a “very serious medical emergency,” which was the description provided to attendees of a Las Vegas financial conference where he had been scheduled to perform later that day. He was not able to travel to the event due to the accident. Per TMZ, Leno has canceled his appearances for the rest of the week.