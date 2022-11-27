Jenna Ortega Didn’t Want to Copy Christina Ricci’s Wednesday

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jenna Ortega may have studied videos of clubbing goths for her titular role in Netflix’s Wednesday, but one on-screen goth was apparently off-limits during her preparations. In an interview with MTV News, Ortega told co-star Emma Myers that she never asked Christina Ricci for advice about playing the eldest Addams child. Ricci, who stars in Wednesday as Nevermore Academy’s dorm mom Ms. Thornhill, previously played Wednesday in The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values. But according to Ortega, she and Ricci never even said the word “Wednesday” to each other on set (which is honestly pretty impressive, considering what day of the week the series premiered). “I don’t think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing,” Ortega said. “And then I felt like I didn’t want to pull up something that she did 30 years ago, for one, the sake of my own benefit, but two, I didn’t want to rip her off. And I didn’t want to be too much like her.” She added that the show also features superpowers and outcasts and “evil ghost pilgrims” that weren’t in the movies, concluding, “They’re two very different people, our Wednesdays.”