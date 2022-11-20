Photo: Amy Sussman Images/Getty

If it seems hard to remember a time before Jennifer Lawrence tripped her way to the Oscars, that’s because it is – even for her. At a panel on Saturday, Deadline reminded Lawrence of a connection to Taylor Sheridan that she herself wasn’t aware of. When the Yellowstone creator and showrunner was still a struggling actor, he worked as an acting coach to make some extra cash. He met with Lawrence before her breakout role in Winter’s Bone, but ended up refunding her because he felt that he had nothing to teach her. “What?” a stunned Lawrence said after hearing the story. “I remember going to see someone and him telling my mom, ‘Here’s your money back. Just don’t put her in any acting lessons whatever you do.’ Was that Taylor Sheridan?” When the Causeway star was told that Sheridan was indeed the one who turned her away, she said, “I gotta tell my mom.” Sheridan previously told Deadline that Isabel May, who stars as Elsa Dutton in his prequel series 1883, reminded him of Lawrence because they both already had what they needed without any external Hollywood influences. Considering the trajectory of Lawrence’s career, we’d say that his assessment is probably pretty good news for May.