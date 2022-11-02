Jennifer Lawrence Says Katniss Everdeen Stole Her Name

This is a story … about a girl named pizza. Photo: Lionsgate/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is 32 years old, a first-time mother, married to Cooke Maroney, and has a new movie coming out, Causeway, an A24 indie written by Ottessa Moshfegh premiering on Apple TV+ November 4. She spoke to Kyle Buchanan for the New York Times about her upcoming project and how she has taken a step back from the ultrafame of her early-to-mid 20s, when The Hunger Games took over her life, and “the premieres and crowded press events reminded her of the Britney Spears video ‘Lucky.’” Lawrence cautions that she enjoyed making the movies, and especially enjoyed getting stoned with Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth (nightmare blunt rotation?). “I was born with the name Jennifer Lawrence,” she says. “But that got taken from me when I was 21 and I never got it back.’”

This sounds dramatic, but Lawrence’s whole career is based on being dramatic (complimentary!) and that quote totally sounds like something from the sequel to the story about a girl named Lucky. Lawrence says she has legally taken her husband’s name, to put a clearer wall up between her private family life and her public persona. “‘Jennifer Lawrence is Katniss Everdeen, I guess,’” she told the Times. “‘Is that weird?’” Of course not, J-Law K-Deen. There’s not a name in Panem as weird as Cooke Maroney!