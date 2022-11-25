Jennifer Lopez Transforms Back Into JLO for This Is Me… Now

Photo: PDaniele Venturellifor Luisaviaroma/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez cleared her Instagram to become 2002 JLO once more. And then transformed again back into her modern day self. On the 20th anniversary of her This Is Me… Then album, Lopez announced her first album in eight years. This Is Me… Now will take a look at her journey over the past two decades of her life, including her reconnection with Dunkin Donuts stan Ben Affleck. Track seven, “Dear Ben pt.II” is a nod to her 2002 track “Dear Ben” about her relationship with Affleck. Another obvious track name hint about their relationship is “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” referencing Lopez and Affleck’s Vegas wedding in August. “This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It’s about hope, faith and true love never dying,” shared Lopez in a press release to Deadline. This isn’t the only big release she has planned for the new year. This Is Me… Now is the first of several personal projects Lopez has in the works. While there is no specific release date, the album is slated to be released sometime in 2023.