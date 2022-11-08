Even J.Lo’s Kids Know It’s ‘Such a Thing’ When She Goes Out

J.Lo. Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Just last week, Jennifer Lopez made the news just for a Dunkin’ run with her new husband, Ben Affleck. (To be fair, it was a pilgrimage to one of his sacred sites. She appeared to get a green-tea drink.) Where she goes, the paparazzi follows — and even her kids know it. In a new Vogue cover story, Lopez remembered a recent time when one of her 14-year-old twins (whom she shares with Marc Anthony) wanted to go to a flea market. “I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she said. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’” J.Lo, for her part, admitted she felt “hurt.” “I get it,” she continued. “They want time with their friends when they aren’t being watched and followed and photographed. It’s a thing. Nobody’s complaining, but it’s a thing.” Such a thing! Lopez also dished to Vogue about a planned new album — her first since 2014 and, she said, a spiritual sequel to 2002’s This Is Me … Then — which will surely only put more scrutiny on her in the next year, on top of roles in movies like Shotgun Wedding and The Mother. But hey, paparazzi: Think you could lay off and let a woman go out with her kids every now and then? You know, make it less of a thing?