J.Lo Would Like to Inflict Another Gigli Upon Us

Jennifer Lopez has been in some truly incredibly films. Selena, Hustlers, and Maid in Manhattan are certified classiques in their own ways. And yet, when the “73 Questions” Vogue man comes to call, all of those get thrown out the window in favor of the King of Dunkin’ Donuts. Just a few minutes into J.Lo’s recent “73 Questions,” during the “film” section, the interviewer asks her, “Which of your movies would you most want to make a sequel of?” The iconic actress-singer (singer-actress?) looks up from the floor and murmurs the word, “Gigli.” Gigli?? As in the Gigli that is about Ben Affleck being so hot that even lesbian Jennifer Lopez is attracted to him? All right. If we had to hazard a guess, it would be that J.Lo wants to work with her husband again, but she also says that El Cantante, the biopic of Héctor Lavoe, in which she stars alongside her ex Marc Anthony, is her most underrated film. Maybe J.Lo just really likes working with her husbands?

Related