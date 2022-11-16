Jessica Chastain Plays the Role of Human, Talking in Broadway Vlog

Jessica Chastain, BWay star. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The front-facing camera has a light haze, but it is unmistakably Oscar winner Jessica Chastain wearing a green button-down and a black baseball cap while leaning her elbow against a window. There is a brief silence. Then the eyebrows raise and the voice goes up: “So it’s Wednesday!” A deep inhale. Quickly: “I promised you guys a very cool announcement, something I’m very excited about.” The “about” ends with an incredibly pronounced “t,” which reveals her Juilliard training. Now, with a newfound vocal fry and facial expressions that recall Miranda Sings: “Guess who’s coming back to Broadway, baby.” A squeal — “ME!” — accompanied by a point at her own face. “[Deep inhale.] I was gonna do A Doll’s House on the West End and I was very excited for it, and then the world and the pandemic had [another inhale] other plans for us.”

“And I spent a lot of the quarantine walking around New York City, my heart breaking for the Theater District,” she says, looking out the window she is leaning on. With a glance back into the camera, she says, “The lights were off,” but turns back to the window before continuing: “I was thinking about all my neighbors and my friends and artists and that whole community that struggled during that time.” Now, with a hint of a smile because the resolution of this story is near, she shares that after “talkin’ to the incredible Jamie Lloyd, I asked him if it was possible to do it in New York.”

When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd 5 years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll’s House.



“I am so excited to be working on this play in the city that formed me. New York’s my hometown, and I hope to see you all there,” she says with sudden vigor. “You guys can follow @ADollsHouseBWay to get more information on the show. I’m really excited!” She’s so brave for uttering “Bee-way,” something no human has ever attempted.

For those (like us) who were intrigued by this video, she’s trying to say Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House is making its way back to Broadway, starring Chastain as Nora and with Jamie Lloyd directing. The version that will play the Great White Way will actually be a new iteration of Ibsen’s original play by Amy Herzog. Dates and original casting have yet to be announced, but we’re pretty sure Chastain’s excited to do it.