Come Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Annual Competition to Make Kids Cry

It’s that time of year again: Mariah Carey has defrosted and is posting fun little videos on social media; your mom is locking down Thanksgiving plans; and Jimmy Kimmel is basking in the post-Halloween glow by posting a video that will make you say, “Is that good parenting?” This year’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” hits all the classic marks. One kid says a swear, one family has kids that don’t care; most of them just cry. Inevitably, the saddest one is when some kid tells his mom that it’s okay and suddenly the viewer is left with the image of him as an overapologizing 30-year-old. But hey, you knew the drill going in. Next year, you will get the chance to watch this potentially sad and potentially comical act again. There are new trick-or-treaters born each year and new sadistic parents to go along with them.

