John Aniston, Days of Our Lives Mainstay, Dead at 89

John and Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

John Aniston, soap-opera star and father of sitcom legend Jennifer Aniston, died on November 11. He was 89. “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” the Friends star wrote on Instagram, confirming the news. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔.⁣” Aniston was born in 1933 on the Greek island of Crete, and his family settled in the U.S. when he was 2 years old. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in theater arts and served in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer in Panama before making his way back to acting.

Aniston’s first role came in 1962 with a bit part in an episode of 87th Precinct. By the ’70s, the actor had settled into soap operas with roles on Days of Our Lives, Love of Life, and Search for Tomorrow. He later appeared on Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, Star Trek: Voyager, and Mad Men. Aniston’s most famous part came in 1985 with his second stint on Days as Victor Kiriakis — a role for which he won two Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1986 and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2017. Aniston was awarded a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in June for the decades-spanning role, which he played for nearly 3,000 episodes. “Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️,” his daughter ended her note.