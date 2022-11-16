Photo: Republic Records/YouTube

The Taylor Swift cinematic universe is a fascinating place, bringing all sorts of people together. Dita Von Teese, Dylan O’Brien, Mike Birbiglia, and more. Speaking to Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero on The Endless Honeymoon Podcast, John Early discussed his time in the TSCU. “To her credit, she made it feel very normal, very quickly,” he said. Then he accidentally did his best to make it un-normal. First, he tried to bond with Swift over both living in Nashville for a period of time (Early was born there). That didn’t work. “There was a moment of me being like ‘Tennessee, right?’” Early said. “She was like ‘I actually didn’t live there that long.’” But Early saved his most embarrassing story for later: “This hit me the other day and I was like ‘Oh no.’” Early explained that during a screening of the video’s rough cut, Swift was talking about whether or not to drop “Anti-Hero” as the lead single for Midnights or to drop all the visuals at once. “I found myself saying ‘Do lead single.’” It seems as though Swift partially took Early’s advice, as the “Anti-Hero” video had a few days in the spotlight before the “Bejeweled” video dropped. Thanks, John!