Keanu Reeves Goes on Fourth Rampage Over Dead Dog

Keanu Reeves is still reeling over Matthew Perry’s hater comments the tragic loss of his dog many moons ago. In the trailer for the fourth installment of the John Wick series, Reeves, who plays the titular assassin, must finally confront the consequences of his actions. After assailants kill his dog in cold blood, our lead goes on three murderous rampages, seeking revenge for his loss while still being grief-stricken over the death of his wife (and oops! — he accidentally shook up a secret network of assassins in the process). The new murder management is trying to clean house — villain Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) is the captain now, and he has challenged John Wick to win-or-die single combat. As with all Wick movies, the trailer promises splashy action sequences under neon lights or in foreign locales to ask the ever-present question: Will this be the end of John Wick? Probably not; Reeves has bills to pay. Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and Ian McShane co-star. John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters March 24, 2023.

