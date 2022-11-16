Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Uh, oh. Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure is being homophobic again. And former ponytail icon and current gay icon Jojo Siwa is back like a boomerang to call it out. Siwa responded to Bure’s comments on the future of her partnership with Great American Family on Instagram on Tuesday. Bure, who left her partnership with Hallmark earlier this year, moved over to Great American Family because she believes they will keep “traditional marriage at the core.” According to her, the content under her “Candace Cameron Bure Presents” umbrella will not feature LGBTQIA+ couples. Siwa called Bure’s anti-LGBT stance “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

However, not everyone in the Fuller House family shares her beliefs. Her co-star Jodie Sweetin commented on Siwa’s post to support her, writing, “You know I love you.” In an Instagram story later in the day, Siwa continued sharing her thoughts on Bure’s comments, calling them “embarrassing.”

Earlier this year, Siwa revealed in a Tik Tok that the “rudest” celebrity she’s met was Bure, after Bure allegedly refused to take a photo with Siwa during an after-party when she was a child. Bure explained on Tik Tok that she called Siwa to apologize; however, Siwa said Bure “didn’t share all of the details” in the video but still accepted her apology.