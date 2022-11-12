Joni Mitchell Wants to Release an Album of Her Newport Folk Festival Set

Joni Mitchell. Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

If you’re one of the millions of Joni Mitchell fans who missed her live concert return at the Newport Folk Festival (and couldn’t afford tickets to her Gorge show next year), there’s some good news: You might still get to listen to it. While speaking with none other than Elton John on the November 12 episode of his Apple Music show, Rocket Hour, Mitchell revealed that she wants to release an album of the performance and has been in talks with Newport about it. “You haven’t heard things from the Newport Folk Festival yet, but I think there’s going to be an album coming out of that one?” John teases, to which Mitchell simply replies, “Yeah, we’re trying to put that out.” The Newport set with her friend and champion Brandi Carlile marked Mitchell’s first live performance since a 2015 aneurysm and her first full headlining show since a 2000 U.S. tour. Next up, in June, Mitchell is playing Washington venue the Gorge, her first ticketed show since that tour.

John tried to goad his friend into recording another album at her beautiful home. “I think you should make an album in this room because it’s so magical,” he said, adding that it is “one of the most special rooms I’ve ever been to in my whole life.” Not that we should expect too much more from Mitchell at the moment — Carlile revealed that Mitchell had told her “very sweetly to eff off ’cause she’s gonna go home” when she was asked to do a second Gorge show. Still relatable as ever, that Joni.