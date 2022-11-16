Julia Fox Wants Ziwe to Know That Even Her White Friends Are ‘Like, Jewish’

Julia Fox being a guest on Ziwe is an inevitability we all could have seen coming — those two go together like peanut butter and jelly, a fox and a hound, or a giant ball of crazy and someone who lives to interview giant balls of crazy. Ziwe is a race-baiting Captain Ahab and Julia Fox is her great white (Italianx) whale. Her interview, exclusively premiering on Vulture, will be a segment in the upcoming second season of Ziwe on Showtime, and just like Fox’s TikTok, it does not disappoint. Over the course of 11 minutes, Fox manages to offend British people, tell a story about one of her close friends robbing her, describe doing race play as a dominatrix, and not quite say how many Black friends she has. “A good amount,” she approximates. “I have a pretty colorful and mixed group of friends. I’m not even actually really friends with any white person who is actually from, like, that area. If they’re white, they’re, like, Jewish.” It’s all a lot! And it’s exactly what you would hope for from this particular meeting of the minds.

Other guests include Michael Che, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob the Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson, Drew Barrymore, and Wayne Brady. “Expect chaos,” Ziwe told Vulture about the upcoming episodes. “You will see an unfiltered Julia Fox, Wayne Brady, Drew Barrymore, and other guests like you’ve never seen them before.” Throw out that Brita! Ziwe is back on streaming November 18 and premiering on Showtime on November 20 at 11 p.m.