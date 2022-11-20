Oh Good, Kanye West Is Back on Twitter

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ye is back on Twitter, for however long the website has left to live. Ye, f.k.a. Kanye West, had his social-media accounts restricted due to hate speech. According to Billboard, Ye’s account was unrestricted shortly after his very eventful week, but he hadn’t tweeted since November 4. On November 20, Ye wrote “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” to which Elon Musk replied, “Don’t kill what ye hate Save what ye love.”

Many people who’d had their accounts restricted or deactivated are popping back up on Twitter, including Ye, the Babylon Bee, and Jordan Peterson. Others who had lost account verification, like that one white nationalist who got punched, were able to buy new check marks under the paid verification system. After taking a Twitter poll, Musk announced that Donald Trump would also soon be unbanned on the site. Kathy Griffin, who had her account suspended for impersonating Musk, has also had her account unbanned. Disenchanted voice actor Griffin Newman, however, remains banned.

