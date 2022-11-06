Kathy Griffin Elon’d Her Way Off Twitter

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It appears that Kathy Griffin has been suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. Griffin had changed her name on the service to Elon Musk, and was tweeting as Musk imploring people to vote for Democrats in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “After much spirited discussion with the females in my life,” Griffin-as-Musk wrote in one tweet, “I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right (They’re also sexy females, btw.)” Musk tweeted on November 6 that anyone impersonating a public figure would be “permanently suspended,” unless the account was clearly marked as parody. Mr. Legalize Comedy has been having trouble with his new website purchase, making mass layoffs only to reportedly ask some employees to return. According to Bloomberg, some employees were sacked “by mistake,” while others turned out to be more necessary to daily operations than thought. Griffin, who has survived cancer and death threats after that whole Trump photo thing, surely will never recover from being suspended from Twitter.

Comedian Kathy Griffin has been suspended on Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/I1dJOvCnmu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2022