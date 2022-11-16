Keke Palmer Says Comparing Her With Zendaya Was Also a Form of Colorism

The incomparable Keke Palmer. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Keke Palmer has something to say about comparisons between her and Zendaya: Nope! In a November 16 interview ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, the KeyTV founder elaborated on her feelings surrounding a tweet comparing the two stars’ careers. “What I wanted people to understand is that comparing me to someone solely based off of our complexions is colorism,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in her cover story. “There are very real scenarios of colorism, racism and sexism. You don’t need to make them up. And I don’t want these little Black girls to be out there thinking they’ll never be enough, especially in their community’s eyes.” Comparison? Keke Palmer doesn’t know what that word is. Sorry to this word.

In June, during the conversation surrounding Keke Palmer’s breakout performance in Jordan Peele’s Nope, a tweet went viral comparing Palmer’s career to that of Zendaya. “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive [sic] on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers,” the tweet read. “This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.” At the time, Palmer responded to the tweet thread in kind: “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” she said on Twitter. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.” And Keke Palmer does not need to interact with Sam Levinson.