Some People Wait a Lifetime for a Moment Like Matt Rogers Meeting Kelly Clarkson

Who doesn’t love watching a fan meet their fave? Matt Rogers’s years-in-the-making encounter with his idol (no pun intended) happens on November 28’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Rogers is promoting his Showtime special Have You Heard of Christmas?, but suburban moms could be forgiven for thinking he’s just a random major Clarkstan from the show marketing him as “Kelly Clarkson superfan Matt Rogers.” Rogers’s fandom is a fact Las Culturistas listeners know well, as does anyone who’s seen the 2018 clip of Rogers reacting to a different superfan meeting Clarkson at a taping of The View. But what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and eventually got Rogers to tell Clarkson, “This is unfortunately one of those moments where you’re meeting your absolute biggest fan.” Rogers, who’s seen Clarkson in concert 13 times, justly gets a hug not even 30 seconds in. Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this — by which we mean simply getting to watch Rogers meet Clarkson.

