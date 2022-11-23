Will Any Legacy Characters Be in the Frasier Reboot?

Photo: Paramount/Hulu

It sounds like none of the Frasier gang is making the trek from Seattle to wherever the Paramount+ revival is taking place. In a recent interview with People, Kelsey Grammer discussed David Hyde Pierce’s decision to not join the new show. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” he said. “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Frasier third act.” Earlier this year, Pierce told Vulture he hadn’t been approached to appear in the reboot, “But it was also not something I was looking to do, so I wasn’t an engine behind it, either.”

Grammer also made it sound like neither Daphne (Jane Leeves) or Roz (Peri Gilpin) will be making much of an impact in Frasier’s third act. “We’ll certainly be responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such,” says Grammer with a devastating use of and such. “But the new world for Frasier is one of new friendships — and some new twists and turns he didn’t know were still in there.” The show will honor the late John Mahoney, who played Crane patriarch Martin in the OG show. So no Martin, no Niles, negligible Daphne and Roz if any. But Lilith will be back for an ep or two, right? Right?!