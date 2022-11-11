Kevin Conroy, the Voice of Animated Batman, Dead at 66

Kevin Conroy. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, is dead at 66 due to cancer, Vulture has confirmed. Conroy was born in Westbury, New York, in 1955, and raised in Westport, Connecticut, becoming involved in acting during high school and later attending Juilliard to study drama, according to a Hobo Trash Can interview. In his time there, he was among the last classes to study under the Juilliard drama division’s founding director, John Houseman, and Conroy’s classmates included his former roommate Robin Williams. He is outlived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams, and his siblings, Trisha and Tom Conroy.

Although he began his career in the theater, Conroy is best known for voicing Batman, first in Batman: The Animated Series, which debuted in 1992, and in later projects including 15 animated series and dozens of films. He also appeared in live-action as Bruce Wayne in the CW’s Arrowverse. Conroy often played off co-star Mark Hamill’s work as the Joker. “Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said in a statement after Conroy’s death. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing — he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries,” said Andrea Romano, who directed much of Conroy’s work as Batman. “Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh, and pure love of life will be with me forever.”