Kim Petras Defends Her Concert Chat with Barbie Ferreira

Photo: Sarah Morris/FilmMagic

Kim Petras has responded to criticism that her concert etiquette is something unholy. The singer was filmed catching up with Euphoria grad Barbie Ferreira while Rina Sawayama performed her emotional ballad “Send My Love to John” during a recent concert at the Hollywood Palladium. Footage of the conversation was posted to TikTok with the caption, “this video didn’t do it justice, she was practically screaming.” After the video made its way to Twitter, Petras explained that she hadn’t seen Ferreira “in forever,” adding that the person who shot the video had the option to move. “there was literally no reason to stand behind us since there was an entire empty section right next to us,” Petras tweeted. “this person chose to film our conversation instead of wanting to hear Rina . We went back to the front and sang along.” Let’s just hope that no one in the audience was talking during Sawayama’s “STFU!” set.

kim petras really is the worst ever pic.twitter.com/ImEVtNUXH1 — #FREEKESHA (@positionsbitch) November 25, 2022

I hadn’t seen Barbie in forever and i adore her . there was literally no reason to stand behind us since there was an entire empty section right next to us . this person chose to film our conversation instead of wanting to hear Rina . We went back to the front and sang along — KIM PETRAS 🕊 (@kimpetras) November 25, 2022

sad — KIM PETRAS 🕊 (@kimpetras) November 25, 2022