Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Delivers Its Final Clue (a Full Trailer)

In the grand tradition of Hercule Poirot, Nancy Drew, and the Boxcar Children, Detective Benoit Blanc has taken on a new case. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a.k.a. the sequel to Knives Out, has released its final, ultimate trailer. Directed by Rian Johnson (who, please note, will be at VultureFest talking about this very film), the sequel takes everything you loved about the first one (killer cast, return of the murder mystery, Daniel Craig with a deliriously silly Southern accent), and cranks it up a notch by bringing the new crew to a Greek island. The newly released full trailer shows the suspicious cast of characters firing off guns, calling each other the elephant in the room, and discussing classic board game Clue. Below, everything we know about the upcoming film, starting with the brand-new trailer.

Who’s in the cast of Glass Onion?

Given that the cast of the first film included Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer, is it any surprise that the new film has a stacked cast? The returning Detective Danny Craig is joined by new elites in the form of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista — plus Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline and Games of Thrones’ Jessica Henwick.

Why are our knives out this time?

Edward Norton’s billionaire character invites the rest of the cast to a Greek island for a mystery game that (shockingly) turns deadly. The original trailer was light on actual plot but high on sheer number of hats (Leslie Odom Jr.’s fez is the best). Now that we have a full trailer, we know that the movie begins with a murder-mystery party that turns into a full-on real murder mystery, and look who’s left to put the pieces together.

What’s the release date?

The film debuts on Netflix on December 23, but if you are rightfully eager to see Glass Onion on the big screen, or just can’t wait to spoil the movie for your friends, there will be a weeklong window where the film will be screened in 600 U.S. theaters (more to be announced around the world) from November 23 to 29. Tickets for the “sneak-preview event” are currently on sale, here.

PEOPLE OF TWITTER! Leading up to our big Christmas release on Netflix, this Thanksgiving GLASS ONION will have a special one week only THEATRICAL SNEAK PREVIEW EVENT!! HUGE thanks to @AMCTheatres @RegalMovies @Cinemark and more. I’m very, VERY excited about this. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 6, 2022

Whodunnit?

There’s no way to know, but our money’s on Janelle Monáe, because they seem the most normal in the trailer and we all love a red herring.

