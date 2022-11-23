The Most Concerning Things on Kourtney Kardashian’s Bedside Table

Photo: Gotham/WireImage

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian interviewed each other for Interview magazine. And since the story was thinly-veiled spon for Kourt’s new sleep gummy line, most of the discussion was about her bed habits. What she wears, does Travis Barker snore? Stuff like that. (The answers being: Trav’s boxers, and no.) But a large chunk of the interview was about the stuff Kourtney keeps on or in her bedside table. “I have a lighter, I have a brain squishy that I’m now squishing. I have mints in a glass jar,” she told Khlo. “They look very fancy.” The eldest Kardashian also has a full carafe of water, a box of inspirational quotes given to her by Kendall, a miniature vase, and a pine tree-scented candle. It does beg a question: just how big is Kourtney Kardashian’s beside table? Is it a fucking desk? But that’s not even the weirdest stuff she’s got in/on there. Kourt has a landline, something Khlo calls “Nostalgic.” And the topper, Kourtney Kardashian has gone full Victorian and has a keepsake lock of hair in her bedside drawers. “I have Reign’s hair,” Kourtney said, “because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five. So I have his long braid and I smell it often.” It is sweet that Kourtney Kardashian loves her child, even if that love manifests as if Reign Disick was lost on the Titanic.