Kumail Nanjiani Says There Won’t Be a The Big Sick 2: The Bigger Sick

Photo: Getty Images for Vulture

We have sad news for the many fans of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon’s 2017 auto-fiction rom-com The Big Sick (better known as Sickos). It turns out that Nanjiani isn’t too interested in the idea of a sequel to his Oscar-nominated film. “We have actually been contacted about a sequel. “I was like, I don’t know,” he told Vulture’s Jesse David Fox during a live taping of Good One at Vulture Festival. What’s with the hesitation? Well, it turns out that one couple can only get through so many life-defining tragedies together. “Our lives became boring after that,” Nanjiani clarified. So The Big Sick 2: The Bigger Sick would mostly be about walking red carpets, being in love, writing The Big Sick, and attending Vulture Fest (“What is it going to be this podcast?”). Look, Kumail, we’re kinda starved for rom-coms here, so I just might watch that anyway (especially if Holly Hunter is back).