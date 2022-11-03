The internet has been debating the utility of sex scenes for the past couple years now, with some online being anti-sex in movies (or, at the very least, the depiction of it). Lady Chatterley’s Lover, an upcoming Netflix film based on D.H. Lawrence’s book of the same name, falls on the “pro” side of the debate. One of the first images we see in the trailer is Emma Corrin of My Policeman and Jack O’Connell caught in a naked embrace on the side of a tree, and then in an abandoned shed, and then in a grassy meadow. (Good for her!) For those interested in the plot, Corrin is a lonely aristocrat stuck in a loveless marriage to a World War I general, while O’Connell is the young groundskeeper who catches her eye. Everybody knows they’re having an affair (“You’re confusing sex with love!” one exasperated family member says), but the only question is when it’ll come crashing down. The novel itself was the subject of a history-making obscenity trial, so it seems people back in the day were mad at sex in books, too. Lady Chatterley’s Lover hits select theaters November 25 and Netflix December 2.

