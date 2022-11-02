Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty, First Openly Gay Country Singer, Dead at 78

Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Patrick Haggerty, the frontman of Lavender Country, has died. He was 78. Haggerty is widely considered the first out country star, whose impact can be felt in the queer country of Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel, and Brandi Carlile. Haggerty was also an activist and an outspoken communist, who suffused his music with love for his fellow workers. News of his passing was announced on the Lavender Country Instagram. “This morning, we lost a great soul. RIP Patrick Haggerty. After suffering a stroke several weeks ago, he was able to spend his final days at home surrounded by his kids and lifelong husband, JB. Love, and solidarity,” the IG post read. Lavender Country’s self-titled album included such songs as “Crying These Cocksucking Tears,” about envisioning a world without queer shame, and “Come Out Singing,” about morning sex. “So sad to hear that the grandfather of queer country, Patrick Haggerty has gone up to that big gay Honky tonk in the sky,” Orville Peck wrote on Instagram on Monday. “One of the funniest, bravest and kindest souls I’ve ever known, he pioneered a movement and a message in Country that was practically unheard of. A true singular legend.”