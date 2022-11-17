Funny Girl Is Releasing a Lea Michele–Led Cast Album, Because Glee Wasn’t Enough

Lea Michele Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Lea Michele is marching her band out of the August Wilson Theatre and right into the recording studio. The Glee starlet turned Fanny Brice Take Two: Electric Boogaloo star will lead a new cast album for the current Broadway production of Funny Girl. It looks to be a pretty good recording because, after all, Lea Michele sang and released her version of almost all of them while on Glee. The recording will feature the entire current cast, including Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, and Tony nominee Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan. Of course, the big news with this particular recording is that the previous cast of Funny Girl, which included Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch, did not get a recording. It’s uncommon practice to feature a replacement cast in the stead of an original cast, but nothing about the way this production has gone down has been particularly normal. The recording will be available digitally on Friday, November 18, with the physical CD available for preorder now and out Friday, January 20, if you’re a people who needs people physical documentation.