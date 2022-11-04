It’s So True: Lee Pace Is Coming to Vulture Festival

Graphic: Vulture

This year, we’re honored to have American icon and tall drink of water Lee Pace accept our highest award: Vulture’s Honorary Degree. With a career spanning decades in film, television, and theater, Pace has repeatedly awed us with his warmth, glamor, and home-improvement skills. At this very special event, he’ll be sitting down with us to discuss his life and career — his Broadway debut in The Normal Heart, reigning over the Woodland Realm in The Hobbit, raising the dead in Pushing Daisies, revolutionizing technology in Halt and Catch Fire, and much more — as we appreciate all that makes him the incomparable Lee Pace. Lee Pace!!

Get tickets here!