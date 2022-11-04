It’s So True: Lee Pace Is Coming to Vulture Festival

Like putting on an old winter coat and finding $20 in the pocket, Vulture Festival is coming to offer you an unexpected boon in a dark, cold world. Next weekend, anyone in the Los Angeles area can come see Lee Pace himself accept our most hallowed award: Vulture’s Honorary Degree. If you’ve ever wanted to see and potentially make eye contact with a Marvel villain or elven king live and in person, this is your chance. But wait, there’s more! Singer Kali Uchis joins us for a special live episode of the Vulture podcast Switched on Pop; the Gangs of London cast is flying in from the U.K. to talk about fighting; the cast of Grey’s Anatomy is gonna prove whether or not they’d be of any use in a real medical emergency; The Proud Family is coming to hang out; Rian Johnson will show us just how many layers are in his onion; Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus are coming to party; and there’s even a Happy Endings event on the books! We’re also doing our annual Comedians You Should and Will Know comedy show. Oh, and be cool about this, but Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales is going to give us a sneak peak of their show, okay? Get your mind out of the gutter, and get your tickets to Vulture Festival right this moment!
TV
A Loud and Proud Family Reunion
The Proud Family — one of the most beloved and groundbreaking animated series of our time — is back in the Disney+ Original series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. To celebrate, we’ve gathered cast members Kyla Pratt, Cedric the Entertainer, JoMarie Payton, and Paula Jai Parker for a little family time together with creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar. We’ll look back at the proudest moments from this family’s past and get hyped for what’s to come in season two of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, premiering February 2023 on Disney+.
What the Hell Have the Happy Endings Friends Been Up To?
It’s been ten years since the final season of Happy Endings, making us wonder, What the heck have Jane, Alex, Dave, Max, Brad, and Penny been up to? Did they enjoy Obama’s second term? Did any of them fall for an online fascistic cult? Are they all boosted? Has anyone gotten divorced? At Vulture Festival, we’ll find out some of these things in a conversation with cast members Adam Pally, Casey Wilson, and Zachary Knighton and executive producers David Caspe and Jonathan Groff.
Comedy
Comedians You Should and Will Know Live
We’re doing a show with a whole batch of performers fresh off our annual Comedians You Should and Will Know list, so you can say you can and do know them! Featuring Holmes, Niles Abston, Amy Miller, Ever Mainard, and Sheng Wang. It’s hosted by none other than Comedian You Should and Will Know veteran and legendary podcaster Jamie Loftus.
Honorary Degree
Lee Pace Receives Our Honorary Degree
This year, we’re honored to have American icon and tall drink of water Lee Pace accept our highest award: Vulture’s Honorary Degree. With a career spanning decades in film, television, and theater, Pace has repeatedly awed us with his warmth, glamor, and home-improvement skills. At this very special event, he’ll be sitting down with us to discuss his life and career — his Broadway debut in The Normal Heart, reigning over the Woodland Realm in The Hobbit, raising the dead in Pushing Daisies, revolutionizing technology in Halt and Catch Fire, and much more — as we appreciate all that makes him the incomparable Lee Pace. Lee Pace!!
TV
Grey’s Anatomy Cast Members Test Their Medical Knowledge
Is there a doctor in the house? Season 19 cast members Camilla Luddington, Jake Borelli, Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho play doctors on ABC’s record-breaking series Grey’s Anatomy. But who among them could actually save us if it came to it? Watch as they go head-to-head in a medical-trivia competition as a fun way of celebrating an iconic show that continues to deliver groundbreaking, heartfelt storytelling to fans around the world.
Film
Rian Johnson Peels the Glass Onion
From shaking up the Star Wars cinematic universe with The Last Jedi to revitalizing the murder-mystery genre with Knives Out and its latest installment with Netflix, famed auteur and Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson is easily one of the most talked-about directors of the last decade. He’ll be sitting down with us for a long talk about, well, everything that makes his work special.
TV
A Cracking Gangs of London Event
Oi bruv, Gangs of London is unleashing a second season, and to celebrate your favorite British crime drama, we’re gonna have a bloody good conversation with cast members Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Narges Rashidi, and Waleed Zuaiter and director Corin Hardy. Lauded by Vulture as “immersive and bone-crunching,” this award-winning TV series is acclaimed for its graphic action sequences, incredible stunt work, and bold plot twists. Be the first to get the inside scoop on the season ahead and get your tickets now.
Music
The Soothing Sounds of Kali Uchis
Grammy Award–winning singer Kali Uchis joins host Charlie Harding for a very special live episode of the Vulture podcast Switched on Pop. They’ll be diving deep into the inspiration, influences, and work behind crafting her distinct sound through a retrospective of her work. With two full albums on the horizon, this is your chance to get ready for her next era of pop music.
TV
Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus Eat Some. Drink Some. See Some Sh*t. Recover.
101 Places to Party Before You Die’s Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus have a really fun idea for a Vulture Festival event, but we’re not allowed to promote certain partying-related activities — so for now we’re going to be coy about it. It’s nothing too crazy, but we promise it will be really fun. As the title suggests, it will involve eating some delicious bites, drinking some potent drinks, taking in some “theater,” and getting massages or mani-pedis onstage.
TV
Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales Gives Us a Sneak Peek (of the Show)
A sprawling true-crime saga, Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant to the U.S. who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Join us for a special sneak peek at clips from the show (ahem) and a conversation with cast members Kumail Nanjiani and Annaleigh Ashford and co-showrunners and executive producers Rob Siegel and Jenni Konner. No tipping required!