Lee Pace’s Time in The Hobbit Made Him Believe in Elves

Photo: Getty Images

Vulture Honorary Degree recipient Lee Pace believes in the supernatural. During his conversation at Vulture Festival, the Pushing Daisies actor shared that when he’s on his farm he walks around “thinking about elves a lot,” because they’re real. Of course. Don’t believe him? He can prove it to you. Pace first began believing in elves during his time working on The Hobbit (in which he happens to play Elvenking Thranduil). He explained that during his breaks from filming he would go on many hikes in New Zealand, and one specific hike on the Tongariro Northern Circuit changed his perspective on all creatures small and mischievous. “It’s an extraordinary, extraordinary walk … I did it in five days,” Pace said. “I was going on this hike, taking pictures with my phone. And the second day, I reached for my phone, and I couldn’t find it.” He continued with his five-day journey and “woke up on the last night” with the phone stuck to his back. “That’s elves! Is that not proof?” exclaimed Pace. “But they’re not evil. So they gave [my phone] back.”

BREAKING: Lee Pace has proof that elves are real pic.twitter.com/gTc6TYFDRv — Vulture (@vulture) November 14, 2022