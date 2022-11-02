Lil Rel Howery Heads Home to Chicago in His New Stand-up Special

When Lil Rel Howery drops a stand-up special, there is a chance it will replicate the “standard-setting beauty” of his 2019 masterpiece, Live in Crenshaw, so it’s important to sit up and pay attention. Nearly 25 appearances in movies and TV shows later, his follow-up to that special, I said it. Y’all thinking it., is set to debut. It’s no wonder he complains about a lack of disposable energy in the special’s trailer.

I said it. Y’all thinking it. was filmed in Howery’s hometown of Chicago and marks his second hour-long special for HBO and third overall. It’s directed by Ali LeRoi, best known for co-creating the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris with Chris Rock, and tackles “fame, fatherhood, and therapy,” according to an HBO release. In the trailer, Howery takes on pastors who are “losing their fucking minds” by mocking one who accuses Beyoncé of devil worship. “‘She’s got all that goddamned money. That is the result!’” he says, impersonating the pastor. “You dumb motherfucker, you just promoted the devil!”

Howery popped up recently in the trailer for Rian Johnson’s Peacock series, Poker Face, which stars Natasha Lyonne, and he will also appear in 2023’s live-action Harold and the Purple Crayon. Given the amount of work he gets, it won’t be long before pastors start accusing him of devil worship. I said it. Y’all thinking it. will air November 12 on HBO.