Lindsay Lohan Has Finally Covered ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Again

Oh come on, it’s Lindsay Lohan in a Christmas movie. Of course she’s gonna sing “Jingle Bell Rock.” We last saw Lohan cover the festive tune in Mean Girls, when Cady stepped in to save the day at the winter talent show. 18 years later, she is now singing without the Plastics by her side (though who knows, an enthusiastic Amy Poehler could still be listening). Lohan’s new cover is featured in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, which she stars in as a spoiled hotel heiress who loses her memory during a skiing accident. Glee’s Chord Overstreet plays the lodge owner she falls for after her fall. He takes her in and, along with the help of his precocious daughter (Olivia Perez), helps care for her as the holidays approach. Falling for Christmas starts streaming on November 10, but Lohan’s take on “Jingle Bell Rock” — and an accompanying music video of scenes from the movie — is already out. Now, when is she going to finally release the leaked bop “Xanax”?

