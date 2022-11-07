Lionel Richie to Receive Icon Award at 2022 American Music Awards

Lionel Richie Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lionel Richie is gonna have to build a trophy cabinet specifically for lifetime-achievement awards. Fresh off the heels of his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Richie has been selected to receive the Icon Award at the American Music Awards, making him the “only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception,” according to the press release. “I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage,” the 17-time AMA winner said in a statement.

“Lionel Richie has had a profound impact on countless people around the world and on the music industry as a whole,” said Jesse Collins, the showrunner and executive producer of the 2022 AMAs. “From the millions of dollars raised due to ‘We Are the World’ to the global influence his unique sound still has today, Richie is the definition of a living legend and honoring him with the AMAs Icon Award is a no-brainer.”

Richie currently serves as a judge on American Idol and is in the midst of his Back to Las Vegas residency in Sin City. For the lauded singer, music comes first. “I must say also that there are people that have actually had to tolerate quite a bit,” he explained at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction on November 6. “Sometimes when you fall in love with the music business, you tend to fall out of love, and people don’t understand what the hell you’re doing over. I missed 25 years of pep rallies, bonfires, and family reunions.” We’re sure sure Tom Brady understands that kind of dedication.